Transcript for Suspect linked to missing Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen dies by suicide

This morning dramatic twist in the case of missing Fort Hood soldier peninsula DN. Hours after human remains were found in shallow grave near the army base police say a suspect in her disappearance a junior soldier fled the post. And shot and killed himself when police found him. Another civilian suspect is under arrest the army has not confirmed identity of the remains but Vanessa Stanley believes they are hers. We believe that her remains were found. I. Twenty year old was last seen over two months ago with the parking lot of the BC's headquarters. The disappearance and private first class setting off a rally in Fort Hood with protesters calling for answers. Her family says before she disappeared she said a superior sexually harassed her. She told him she did not report him out of fear now the army is investigating alongside FBI saying they interviewed over a 150 people. The camp says this morning they want a congressional investigation. It. It's a billion suspect had ties to the army as well she used arranged like a before reports soldier. She's in custody and has not been charged. Doreen shop ABC news Los Angeles.

