Suspected arsonist captured on surveillance video

More
A sergeant with the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office in Texas may have been targeted, according to authorities.
0:58 | 12/30/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Suspected arsonist captured on surveillance video
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:58","description":"A sergeant with the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office in Texas may have been targeted, according to authorities.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"67982049","title":"Suspected arsonist captured on surveillance video","url":"/US/video/suspected-arsonist-captured-surveillance-video-67982049"}