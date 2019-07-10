Transcript for 1 of 2 suspects arrested in Kansas bar shooting

Breaking overnight one of the suspects wanted in a deadly mass shooting at a bar in Kansas City, Kansas is now in custody Javier Alec Torre was arrested Sunday by Hugo villain with a morality is still at large people of these men are charged with four counts of murder in the first degree. Last night family and friends gathered to remember the four men who were killed in the five others injured during that shooting which apparently stemmed from an earlier this. You'd act that power. We're hearing this morning from the man struck by lightning while walking his dog near Houston the dog. Ran away as Alex Kerr AF belt notion with onto the pavement tissues and thoughts were blown off his feet. He was not breathing and his clothes were burned when with mayor Tim Kaine did rescue and rushed him to the hospital. Ducks are there indicated there were just as shocked that I made it and the way a guy handle each out of my body they did this Hamlet can be alive I was in the helicopter and its home now so by lightning. I started getting scared and China throughout what happened and then if I was gonna make it. Thanks to those people were there the reason why I'm still here. Because if if not. Op I wouldn't be here to tell the story. And take a look at what the lightning did to his sneaker he spent nearly four days in the hospital with burns and debris I. You can hear more from him and how is thought they're doing leader and Good Morning America.

