Transcript for 3 suspects arrested in triple murder case in Florida

One of the safest places to live. But all of that came to a crashing halt. On lake street he rode. When we found these. People. Are victims massacred. Literally massacred. This is the trigger man. This is the guy who's directly did the damage is name's Tony Wiggins he's in and as TJ. There's a pitcher Tony Williams. Here's the reports. He's a thug. He's a criminal. Damien. Is check in out of the store. With his product. He is followed out of the store. By TG IU checks out about fifteen seconds later. What we true. Is that Damien drove directly to the lake. From Dollar General. To meet his friends. Kevin and Brandon. At 1006 PM only ten minutes later. Brandon. Whose mellow white pickup truck frantically calls as dad and says help. And I've already talked to you how dad ran to the scene. Only to find the massacre. At this thing. The only information. We have. Is TG IA. Is allegedly mad. Over some kinda truck deal that happened some period of time ago. Showcasing. At the scene. Showcasing. TJ Stiles. Were all fired from a Smith & Wesson. And yeah. At both. The shell casings at home and that scene were fired from the same way. The weapons it committed the massacre. In the hands of teachers.

