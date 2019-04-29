Transcript for Suspect's parents, uncle among 7 killed in 'gruesome' mass slayings in Tennessee

Six individuals. Were found deceased at a home. At 1177. Charles Brown road and they've been identified as the following David Carle commons. Date of birth of 103167. Is the father. Of the suspect. Clara Jane commons data were 12674. Mother. Of the suspect Charles Edward who sell. 92273. Is the uncle. Rachel Don medical often key. Data birth 111175. We're still. Working to determine clarify her relationship specifically. Two. Mr. Cummings at this time. Rachel McCoy often. 5190. Six Rachel's daughter. Marsha was that knuckles for 1950 for. She is Rachel's mother. The the victim found deceased in our home at 1555. We beat brown road has been identified as surely be. Furl. Her date of birth its twelfth when he threw forty. And she has no known relationships to the suspect. An eighth victim also a relative of the suspect. Remains in critical condition. And our prayers go out to her for her recovery. He got continues to investigate this horrific case and we'd urge anyone with information. That may be of interest to the agents during this investigation to contact the TV guide at 1800. TV yacht five. We also. What should understand that we're gonna call. Jennifer up to talk about the complexity. Of this scene. I want to help you understand that is not only complex but horrific. Gruesome I guess would probably be best that it use to describe it. We we understand. When we have these types of scenes. The impact. That it had on first responders. And so it as a result of that we will be. Working to. Bring N. That specialists that will be able to help Ortiz. Work their way through this for psychological reasons. Very difficult. For those who work there who were engaged and the investigative process and so. Again. Kudos to the teens but we realize. That humans that have to experience this kind of see. The impact that it can have long long lasting. We want to make sure that they have the resources. The address it handle understand. What they have witness and be able. It appropriately. Psychologically. Process it. And and move forward and so. That that is to peace that will be working obviously as you know that this suspect was injured and and me. Shooting incidents and so. At this point out as I understand there has been charge. Brought forward I think at this point it just you know should work it tests. He remains hospitalized he has not been formally charged all of that is so very much in process. You can expect however when he is in the condition where he can be released for medical care that he will certainly remain in the custody of law enforcement.

