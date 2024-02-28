Suspects steal more than $580,000 in luxury SUVs from dealership

A group of nine suspects were caught on camera scouring a Jaguar-Land Rover dealership in Waukesha, Wisconsin, for keys to vehicles on the lot.The group eventually drove off with several luxury SUVs.

February 28, 2024

