-
Now Playing: Fast-moving wildfire in California prompts evacuations on military base
-
Now Playing: NYC house fire kills 3 people
-
Now Playing: Firefighter family shares life-saving tips for a fire emergency
-
Now Playing: This Amazon delivery driver shows some r-e-s-p-e-c-t
-
Now Playing: After waiting for 2 years, stepdad gets adoption papers for son
-
Now Playing: Parents of wrongly accused teen speak publicly
-
Now Playing: 1st US case of mutation of COVID-19 detected in Colorado
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: $600 stimulus checks roll out via direct deposit, mail
-
Now Playing: Army son surprises police sergeant mom with holiday visit, and she can’t stop crying
-
Now Playing: We’re mesmerized by these epic neon ice castles
-
Now Playing: $600 stimulus checks begin to roll out via direct deposit or mail
-
Now Playing: All the celebs and public figures who have died from COVID-19
-
Now Playing: UK approves Oxford AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine
-
Now Playing: NYPD plans to upgrade charges against woman who falsely accused Black teen of theft
-
Now Playing: New details arise in Andre Hill shooting as police report is released
-
Now Playing: In Memoriam: Public figures who died in 2020
-
Now Playing: Police were warned about Nashville bomber over a year ago
-
Now Playing: New Year's storms on the move across country
-
Now Playing: Treasury Department begins to deliver stimulus checks