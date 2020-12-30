Transcript for 'Suspicious' fire at Black church in Massachusetts under investigation

It's a church that burned at nighttime so it's up potential hate right. The Luther king junior community Presbyterian Church left charm after a fire broke out early Monday morning. It's just devastating to look at it. It feels like you have somebody punched you in the stomach. Parishioners are left with just a few relics including a framed painting of Dr. Martin Luther King Jim year. Stick it to be able to see symbols of Christ to be able to these symbols of our ancestors walked and here in the people who got their. It means a lot because I know that we will bird bail. And hitters are combing for clues trying to figure out if the fire was intentionally set. The FBI has stepped in to help with the investigation. If it is in fact true that it's arson as they suspect that in time. It was fair enforce it and hope that the friend whoever's responsible for lists. Regular fire commissioner BJ county tells lesser mass news they are now trying to determine if this fire is connected to others in the area. Highly suspicious visitors been three other fires in this general area in the last three weeks. With the loss the plane near valley project is stepping in to help. This show r.'s words. Our solidarity. By eight. Today we are set up the donation age we've just got to live out our web site.

