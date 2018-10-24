Transcript for Suspicious package mailed to CNN's building in New York City

They're good afternoon guys what are scary and disturbing warning this has been as you mentioned three incidents in our area we are live outside the time Warner center of the scene of that third incident. This is all we know shortly before 10 o'clock this morning some kind of pipe bomb was mailed here. Into the mail room here at CNN they're headquartered of course here in new York at the Time Warner Center here behind me. That discovery of a suspicious package then let of course some confusions and chaos inside the building bottom line is they jobs the people out. And immediately hundreds appeal you can imagine here seen any huge operation here in New York hundreds of folks working not to mention shoppers and tourists visiting here they managed to get. Everybody out of that building but again this is now. The third incident in our area just in the past few hours you mention the home. A bill Hillary Clinton and shop Obama homer the Obama's down a DC and again just before 10 o'clock this morning we had this incident at the Time Warner Center again whatever device they found that small. Pipe bomb standout taken out a way to be detonated the good news here no injuries but lots of confusion is hundreds of people were told just to get out here go somewhere else other than. This building the president CNN sent a memo to his employees saying all the bureaus of CNN around the globe. Are now being checked out as of course the country on heightened alert not understanding exactly why these packages have been sent or. By whom sobs he lots. More. It was don't fear miser leaving the building. Com my mom. Come on mom comics and. Does he like it was an actual threat or people fairly calm. People are very calm but I mean you can read faces so in an end and New York City has been attacks and threats and other parts of the country have been so. We all taken very seriously and we just wanted to get out and make sure we were all safe. As all of us in New York no Columbus Circle. Time Warner Center is always a busy area even a lot on a slow normal day this is a jam packed Arabic you can imagine as this news spread today as those evacuations took shape. That it was even more pandemonium in this area than usual we saw security guards and police getting people out of that building no timeframe just jazz to win they will be allowed. Back in we also understand. At 1245 this afternoon the mayor the governor and the commissioner of the NYP will hold a press conference not too far from your right in this area did. Debrief us although exactly what has happened affect all three of those gentlemen are gonna get together speaks to the gravity. Of the situation as the investigation level of local. And federal authorities continues but again what we've seen here suspicious potentially explosive. Packages mail not just a prominent Democrats puts one of the nation's best known news organizations as well Time Warner remains evacuated. At this hour. Now reporting live here in midtown outside Time Warner rob Nelson channel seven Eyewitness News.

