Transcript for Synagogue shooter posted letter online hours before shooting

A few hours before the shooting it appears the suspect. Posted anti Semitic letter. Point one of those anonymous message boards one of many popular spaces for online hate in white supremacy. So wanna go to John Cohen's on the phone in DC he's ABC news contributor. And an expert on terrorism. John thanks for being with us today I just wanna talk to you about leased sites because. These sites were used by the suspect in Christ church and in Pittsburgh. What do we know about these in particular forums. Originally. So the law enforcement. Be you know it becomes increasingly knowledgeable about. That the current trend in the current threat environment we're in the point to treat things that are driving the current increase in its. Attacks targeted attacks against houses or worse shut and in more specifically attacks inside that goes to adhere to white Nationalists promise states. One as social media and other Internet based communication platforms storm front featuring an. Are her two examples where individuals to in years past were separated by geography. Can enter conduct they can spread hateful rhetoric Beijing and pro you know share information about. Past attacks and what we're seeing today. Is that they're not just. Spreading their hateful rhetoric over these platforms but they're actually. Exchanging draft manifesto that there sharing target lists. They are offering critiques on past attacks. Using those critiques to. You know in some cases formulate plans for new attacks so. These social media platforms some closed chat rooms with some of a former republics. Allow for the exchange of information both strategic and tactical. That has become a driving force behind the current threat that we're experiencing. Yeah and I'm just curious who is actually in charge of these sites is there any. Regulation. I'm well and there's not a lot of regulation is the short answer and some of these communities it is the these extremists have become very dead at creating. He's platforms and and we side on on the one hand. Buy it thought leaders there's Taylor Isaac and al-Qaeda. And we increasingly CNET. By those who are leaders in. In a more domestic extremist cause they're so all these extremist groups have become very proficient at using. Social media applications social media and establishing these platforms. But allow for the spread of these violent ideas but it's worth noting that it's not just the the rhetoric that's being used. On these platforms that have law enforcement concerns. They are creek increasingly connecting. He did this in violent attacks to the caustic political rhetoric. That has become so commonplace in our dated a political discourse we've now seen in in a number of the document that have been posted online. The words that that have been used by mainstream political Canada's even government officials. And from a law enforcement perspective. The belief is that. Stop political rhetoric actually serves to empower. Mentally unwell disaffected violence prone individuals the same way to inspire one's political base. RA John thank you so much for the information and we appreciate you joining us.

