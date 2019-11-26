Transcript for Synthetic frogs used in classroom dissections

All dissecting real animals in science class could soon be a thing of the past. High school in Florida will be the first in the world to use synthetic frogs further sections. The fake frogs look and feel like the real thing but they're made of water fibers insults. And students say this synthetic frogs smell much better because who wants just now. I remembered dissecting that bargain school. I think somehow at Elan no I think they're really ended up doing it but I wanted to get out of it.

