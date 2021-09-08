Tackle by ball girl sends field invader over Dodger Stadium barriers

More
Security guards tried to capture a man running onto the field to no avail—until a ball girl's tackle sent him flipping over barriers at Dodger Stadium, where he was apprehended.
1:27 | 08/09/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Tackle by ball girl sends field invader over Dodger Stadium barriers
Okay. Okay. And. Okay. Yeah. Okay. I.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:27","description":"Security guards tried to capture a man running onto the field to no avail—until a ball girl's tackle sent him flipping over barriers at Dodger Stadium, where he was apprehended.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"79371743","title":"Tackle by ball girl sends field invader over Dodger Stadium barriers","url":"/US/video/tackle-ball-girl-sends-field-invader-dodger-stadium-79371743"}