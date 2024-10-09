Tampa man fights cancer while sheltering from Hurricane Milton in hospital

ABC News’ Linsey Davis speaks with Dr. Michael Warren who is undergoing chemotherapy for leukemia at a Tampa hospital while Hurricane Milton rages.

October 9, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live