Tampa mayor on Hurricane Idalia: ‘We continue to prepare for these moments’

ABC News’ Phil Lipof spoke with Tampa, Florida, mayor Jane Castor about the latest preparations for the potential storm surge from the impending landfall of Hurricane Idalia.

August 29, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live