Transcript for Taxi, Uber and Lyft rides will cost more in NYC

This morning their email to customers made it crystal clear prices are going up in New York City. Due to do laws. Those laws included new driver earnings rule. Drivers for who were via we'll get a minimum wage of a little more than seventeen dollars an hour after expenses for read amid welcomes the news. We like Latinos to make more money in us basically in this area liggett's the latter traffic. In LA gets done so. With a damning money and everything goes up this difference. But others say higher prices will drive customers away. I don't think there's a good thing I think is better when people mortar round doing what they do what happened to freedom liquidity one. And right now only were NV are implementing the minimum wage that's because lifted judo are suing to stop it. And then as the indicated drivers guild sounding off. They too pleaded with did not lead billion dollar companies violate our most basic worker protection. And then there's a whole separate issue that's been the subject of a test like taxi driver. I do congestion surcharge. To fifty for taxi rides. To 75 for a ride sharing for any trip below 96 street a judge put on hold has now allowed it to move forward. Governor Cuomo supports it but did he make he says that's just not fair. I think it's alive and every rock and heavy right we generally isn't whether it's not terrible like this we walk to our daughter's apartment. But in this weather I want. And Governor Cuomo says his surcharges gonna raise a million dollars a day for the MTA and he's going full speed ahead. With congestion pricing he says eventually. All cars entering Manhattan's most adjusted zones. Need to pay more. At that station on dirt Waller channel seven Eyewitness News.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.