Taylor Swift superfan gets message from pop superstar

Henry Hinson, 11, caught the attention of the singer’s team for his creativity and kindness.

November 15, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live