Transcript for Teacher forcibly cuts off student's hair

High school classes started off as usual this morning but around Kenny any district shrieking coming from one of the classrooms as terrified students. Came running apps. Its first period and I'd Margaret he singers chemistry class and a bizarre chain of events is about to take off. Students say the teacher came into class with a pair of scissors declaring it was hair cut day. He looked old age which was gonna cut her arm but she did or she started spokespeople banner. And she groups. And we welcome what is wrong. We distorted the students police to protect his identity he says he was sitting in the back of the classroom in Har. And ran to the main office for help. Ever have to. Be cars are you know for federal. People uterus to Cole Ortiz should. Collagen that the police police had him arrested singer. And corporal injury to a child. She's being held on 100000. Doubt there.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.