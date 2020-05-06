Tear gas, other compliance weapons may be increasing COVID-19 risks at protests

More
ABC News’ David Wright reports on how the use of tear gas and other chemical agents against protesters could increase the risk of spreading coronavirus infections.
3:44 | 06/05/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Tear gas, other compliance weapons may be increasing COVID-19 risks at protests

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:44","description":"ABC News’ David Wright reports on how the use of tear gas and other chemical agents against protesters could increase the risk of spreading coronavirus infections.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"71080049","title":"Tear gas, other compliance weapons may be increasing COVID-19 risks at protests","url":"/US/video/tear-gas-compliance-weapons-increasing-covid-19-risks-71080049"}