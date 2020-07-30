Transcript for Tech CEOs testify on Capitol Hill

Erica is big for tech giants testified on Capitol Hill defending themselves from accusations that they've a comment to make. And powerful lawmakers hammered the CEOs from Amazon apple FaceBook and Google. About their business practices and FaceBook CEO Mark Zuckerberg face questions about political influence saying his company's cracking down. On hate speech but it's not engage an any kind of YS. And we do not. I don't want to become the arbiters of a truce I think that that would be. Debt position of trust is being and then not. Not we should be doing. And one more note of interest the combined market value of these four companies is greater. Then the entire economy of Germany.

