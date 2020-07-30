Transcript for Tech CEOs testify before Congress

Let's bring in ABC's chief business and economics correspondent. Rebecca Jarvis Rebecca break things down for us what's at stake for this hearing today both for these companies and for the average American. We'll die and this is eight pivotal moment for these companies as well as for the country it's really the beginning of a conversation. If you think about it apple Amazon Google and FaceBook. Our gatekeepers. They air gatekeepers Q how we spend money how we contribute to social media online how we search for things online. And because of that outsized power the air for the first time all together. Being called into question how they're running their business how they're operating those businesses. And whether or not because of their sigh it's. And you have to keep in mind these are not only gigantic company's as far as their businesses go but they're also gigantic company's as far as their stocks go. If you look at what's happened in the stock market over the last three or four months neither company is that their stock prices are wait up whereas the rest of most American companies. Have barely climbed from those bottoms that we reached in the march time period because of the corona virus and they have this outsized. Impact in terms of how we spend our money as consumers how we interact with each other as consumers and the question now is. Is that keeping out competition are they keeping other new and trends. From getting into the same fields and if they get into all of these new areas you think about the fact that FaceBook. They own is to Graham they own what sap Amazon is not just an e-commerce player but they also. Eight to some extent control how well companies can access the Internet through their AWS products. So all of these companies have so many different businesses that they all play in and the question is does that. Keep out competition and in the end not benefit the consumer because competition tends to be the best thing for us as consumers. Curse and Rebecca at least four companies are worth a total of nearly five trillion dollars I mean they're giants. But in a preview of his written testimony Jeff faces argues that Amazon accounts for less than 4% of US retail. And that Wal-Mart is more than twice their size so what are some of the other big points. You expect to hear today from both sides. Well I think they hear a lot of this especially because Jeff Bezos is the founder of Amazon. The son. Of an immigrated who built this company from his garage you have Mark Zuckerberg at FaceBook who also. Started the company and now these are these giants of industry. And so they're going to go back to those routes at and basically say. Look I built this from the ground up. What's to say another onto for nor. With motivation and drive in the United States couldn't find a way to build their own version and don't essentially come at me. Just because I've built something that's extraordinarily powerful. And and one of the key points here I talked about competition they're gonna talk about the fact. Especially pesos in his remarks he's gonna talk about the fact that there's Wal-Mart there's target there's costs go there's Kroger so they do have some competition out there of course Amazon is gigantic when compared to most of those competitors. A lot like Google and apple. That big key here Diane who is that these other companies that have been really gotten our full attention. As far as regulation and looking into them and tell now and I think this opens the conversation it starts it it doesn't and that there's nothing. Specifically definitive that we'll come out of today's hearing. And Rebecca I know this is that cap to a year long investigation. But. As you mention in of these companies by and large have done pretty well. During this pandemic one other companies have not does is not expected to play into this at all the fact that they cut it. The way having an advantage during a hard time. Well still that the underlying reality. The actual conversation itself is a ballot that whether these companies are tube debate whether they should be broken up so it's not. Ultimately a question. But whether or not these companies have been successful when others haven't but that's the underlying reality that were coming into this conversation with so you can imagine. That they're going to be a lot of cobbers people who are going Q sort of the go towards that in their questioning. I think what you'll hear from these executives is that. You know eat there and they are hope Britain. Two other competitors coming in it and I think you really get the sense because we've seen that opening remarks from Japanese owes for example we hear. It's this idea of a why should I pay a price if I'm doing it better than the other guys and I think that's going to be heart of their message that this is. Is it an an American ideal that he's the best person should win you should go out there and build and be successful and another aspect of this. In this moment is going to be China. A lot of these companies apple and Facebook and Google are going to be making arguments about the fact that. The air in these giants here in the United States but they have counter parts in China. And that's the competition that we should be remembering exists. And that in order to protect American values and ideals you have to go back to these US based companies and support them and their growth going forward. I will be watching the back and forth today Rebecca Jarvis source we appreciate Rebecca thanks.

