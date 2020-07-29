Transcript for Tech CEOs to testify to Congress today

Now to the historic hearing today on Capitol Hill tech CEOs will be grilled by lawmakers some of whom claim companies like school and Amazon. Have too much power here's ABC's Alex for Shea. This morning the chief executives of the world's biggest tech companies appearing to appear on Capitol Hill for distort antitrust hearing. Amazon's Jeff pesos Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg Apple's Tim Cook and Google's son DARPA try. A group that includes two of the world's richest men. There are expected to face questions over whether the size of their companies stifle competition in his prepared statement obtained by ABC news Zuckerberg will tell lawmakers their companies aren't bad just because they're big. Adding FaceBook became successful the American way by starting out with nothing in providing products that people find valuable. Zuckerberg telling a senate committee two years ago that FaceBook has a lot of competitor. Well we provide a number of differences twittered the sameness which he did it overlaps of the porch don't think you have a monopoly. I'd certainly doesn't feel like that to me kick. Base those who's never testified in front of congress before. Will focus on his personal background in his prepared remarks calling himself a garage inventor who as a teenager invented an automatic he closer at a cement filled tires a solar cooker out of an umbrella and tin foil in alarms me from baking pains to entrap my siblings some lawmakers have repeatedly argued for the break up a big tech companies including senator Elizabeth warned don't get to an umpire. And have a teen gang. But many financial experts insist big tech companies benefit the economy. Including the vice chairman of Morgan Stanley who recently told CNBC what we have done during the pandemic if we didn't have companies like Amazon. As for Apple's Tim Cook he's expected to address criticism over Apple's App Store which is the only way to iPhone users can download apps can Mona. Alex Ankiel.

