Transcript for Teen activist Greta Thunberg urges US lawmakers to ‘listen to the scientists’

My name is get that's in buddy. I have not come to offer and me. Or pet remarks at this hearing. I'm instead the taxing my testimony. It is the IP CC special report on global warming of one point five degrees Celsius the SR one point five. Which was released on October 8 2018. I am submitting this report. As my testimony. Because I don't want you to listen to me I want you to listen to the scientists. And I wanted to thank you nights. Behind that science. And then I want you to take real action. Despite recent emissions reductions. The United States is currently the second highest. Emitting countries in the world annually. And although we ranked number two now. The United States is responsible for the most carbon pollution. Accumulated in the atmosphere. Some people say that the United States should not dramatically reduce. Our emissions because China and other countries aren't doing enough. I am from Sweden it's a small country. And that it is the same arguments Washington we do anything just look at the US they say so disagree you know. That's the that is being used against you as well. How can we get more young people involved. How we can get more young people involved am. I think to just tell them the truth tell them holidays. And because when I found out how it actually it was that made me furious solar I was. I've wanted to do something about it and that is. At least I've spoken to many and I I think that he's a the experience many others have. Because as it is now people in general. Don't seem to be very aware that potent actual. Science and the how Cindy at this crisis action is so I just think we need to inform them and start treating this crisis. Lights. Like the existential emergency it is then I think people and I would understand. And want to do something about it.

