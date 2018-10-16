Teen allegedly killed father to protect abused mom

Police found Javier Vera dead inside the family's home in Fresno, California, after his son called to report a domestic violence-related injuring, according to the Fresno County Sheriff's Office.
1:27 | 10/16/18

