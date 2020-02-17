Transcript for Teen arrested for allegedly killing mom, brother

Police say there's no history of another 911 call to the north woods house until Friday when seventeen year old Levi Norwood allegedly shot arrested his family wealth. Three of the victims suffered upper body trauma and and in this situation we're able to learn that. The suspect whose Levi was armed with the pistol. According to police the teen suspects shot and killed his mother Jennifer and his six year old brother Wyatt. His father Joshua. Terry countered Levi's side of the house servers it is them was victim of gunshot wound. And he retreated from the house so that that point the virus is still in the house at that point we retreated in mid to call the law enforcement. After this shooting police say no way to raise and from the home traveling several miles to an area up route 28 wary took off in a startling Toyota Camry. His first contact with police came in Durham, North Carolina where he was detained in a target. Police say the store held Norwood led purple here at the time as he was attempting to stop let's hair dye clothing and a backpack. Now we'll be extradited back to Virginia in the coming weeks where he will face two murder charges and may be tried as an adults. That's something we're gonna have to decide once we have him back and him. Vision.

