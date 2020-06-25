-
Now Playing: NYC couple provides backpacks to help homeless
-
Now Playing: Young activists making a positive difference across America
-
Now Playing: Six Flags Over Georgia and White Water reopens with new guidelines
-
Now Playing: Salt Lake City mayor on city’s reopening
-
Now Playing: Millions of lost jobs in ongoing pandemic
-
Now Playing: NYPD cop involved in apparent chokehold faces charges
-
Now Playing: Trump’s pick for US attorney for Southern District of New York testifies at Capitol
-
Now Playing: ‘When will the day come that we let hate go?’ Stevie Wonder denounces racism
-
Now Playing: Saharan Air Layer moves from Africa into US atmosphere
-
Now Playing: Bayer to pay $10B settlement over Roundup cancer claims
-
Now Playing: Drone program used to track protesters in Minneapolis
-
Now Playing: Petition brings new attention to death of Elijah McClain
-
Now Playing: Biden takes 14-point lead over Trump in new poll
-
Now Playing: COVID-19's record surge
-
Now Playing: Economic concerns rise with new coronavirus cases
-
Now Playing: Connecticut, New Jersey, New York issue quarantine mandates
-
Now Playing: Young people majority of COVID-19 cases in some states
-
Now Playing: US sees 3rd highest day in new COVID-19 cases
-
Now Playing: Ikea falling bookcase warning