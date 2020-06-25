Teen provides care packages for the homeless in Dayton, Ohio

Abriella Ruby, hometown hero and founder of “Love Conquers Dayton,” discussed her efforts to help the homeless community.
6:05 | 06/25/20

Video Transcript
Transcript for Teen provides care packages for the homeless in Dayton, Ohio

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

