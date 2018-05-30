Transcript for Teen charged with helping roommate commit suicide

The mother of Michael muskie in court Tuesday for nineteen year old Parker Hogan's arraignment the man prosecutors say helped plan her son's suicide. I just hope that everything comes to light and people see what really app and prosecutors say -- ski was found dead in the woods earlier this month off of Texas hill road from a gunshot wound. Muskie it Hogan were roommates at the time and a police report reveals. The two attempted suicides in the past and often talked about how to do it my personal Kenyon. I think that's a lot more behind it then. CI according to court documents Parker and Hogan went into a wooded area in Plymouth. Hogan then left to bust eve there and went back into makes your bus he was dead after he heard a gunshot. He reported what happened to police the next day a case legal analyst Kirsten Wilson says is rare. I think it can it be act a top. That parent to put forward that he didn't believe that there aren't a probable outcome. Hogan is pleading not guilty to aiding in the suicide is wells three counts of falsifying physical evidence something Wilson says will be important in this case. There allegations that he got rid of the student I note that he. Quite fingerprint. The current. And it turned out on net that were involved in the cleaning believe though they're gonna go to court shelling that he knew full well what was going to happen and when but he was left alone in the wood I Hogan.

