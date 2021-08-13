Transcript for Teen dies from lightning strike at New York City beach

And we've got. All of I'll put numerous people sought spots. Horrible but I can't believe that haven't happened. It it's awful. And all full end to what started as a hot sunny summer day the perfect day to cool lost at orchard beach. But shortly after 5 PM back heat and humidity fueled a pop up storm that would prove deadly. I live on city island and out of nowhere this storm showed up. I was at remember president Howard this come from. But it came out of nowhere this time last shows the storm moving over northern Manhattan and the Bronx a group of seven beachgoers got struck by lightning. Including two adults and four children. One of them just five years old. At the hospital this morning thirteen year old Carlos Ramos of the Bronx passed away. Some fortune news you know I'm scared today you know. We have him loose and asked they have now. The parks department says it these loudspeakers near the entrance alerted beach goers to get off the San. But you can see how deep this beaches if you're sitting at the front by the water there may not have been a lot of time to run for copper. Bloom maybe 510 minutes. Animals 510 minutes when that warning comes that you really got to move yes. Baghdad. Lifeguards on duty were also won't need to get people out of the water and out of danger. This tragedy will now serve as a warning for others storms are not a joke that it never been a joke here an open area with metal rods in the ground. It's not safe.

