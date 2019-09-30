Transcript for Teen dies by suicide after personal messages leaked online by classmates

I'm here at the rotary and a here in Manchester dozens of people packed the lunch Sunday morning. It was a celebration of life for two innings men. Okay. The message is never forget and hash tag justice for Channing echoed through the park all to the tune of amazing grace stop by Billy Ray Cyrus. Dozens of community members and Cheney's friends and family gathering to remembered the sixteen year old coffee county student took his own life. Channing was. One of those kids who. Love the ball as hard but he didn't. Really realize how many people loved him. Stanley says Channing with the victim of relentless cyber bullying out it for sexuality. By his fellow classmates. Now the teen's mom along with other community members are begging the DA to take the case seriously. And press charges. I was mad as a mother I was just mad so we came up with a petition all eyes matter in this county in in this town. So we're gonna try to move forward with trying to get sent Sydney here with just not the DA but the school's. And Hawaiian open community where people can really talk about who they are and nap he steered. And Jennings mom says she's speaking out about this because she wants to spread this story to help prevent other tragedies and like kids who are hurting no you're never alone. Reporting in Manchester Mara Syria honey these you.

