Transcript for Teen helps blind and deaf man on Alaskan flight

Ana California teen has taken lending a helping hand to a new level so fifteen year old cleric Daley met a fellow passenger Tim Cook and Alaska Airlines flight. She was heading to California and he was going to organ. Now cook is deaf and blind. And flight attendants were having trouble communicating with them. Then Claris Tipton it turns out she's studying sign language and managed to sign letters into his hands. As she made sure he was okay and then they actually chatted for a lab. A fellow passenger took pictures she was so moved by the whole thing. Alaska Airlines also noted the encountering a blog post writing that cook was very excited to have some when he could speak to. And Clara was an Angel.

