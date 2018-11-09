Transcript for Teen pilot in training loses wheel, makes emergency landing

I think I'm all alone is knowing but. Can take over grameen do that I have to do myself. No seventeen year old girl likely trying to avoid homework. Maggie to Rask has spent those terrifying moments relying on the homework she done. You have to go back to basics and just after members. What you're doing and how you're gonna do it it was Sunday afternoon with a high school senior took off in the Beverly airport. It was supposed to be her first solo cross country place. But almost instantly she knew there was a problem I heard some panic and it just felt something that's right instinctively her break we'll head somehow fallen off. And it won't lineup. Must come down. We're gonna get people out you okay. Air traffic control was able to get mad he's flight instructor on the line. Voice so many students here AV eight navigate communicate its old saying their really pays off. When I saw the flashing lights. And here where it unattractive and Catholic. And really a lot of people maybe thought it would think and it goes so well. Never underestimated teenager which just sixty hours under her belt Maggie link it with the precision. Of a more experienced pilots. That's gonna flip I didn't that was good it was a little bumpy admitted he's saying so what did that you learned in those 45 minutes she circled high above. Just keep going bad things happen all the time and can't deter you from doing what you wanna do her due Mathieu.

