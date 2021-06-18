Teen sentenced to 9 years to life for killing of Barnard student

Luchiano Lewis, 16, one of three teenagers connected to the stabbing death of college student Tessa Majors, was sentenced to a maximum of nine years to life in prison on Thursday.

