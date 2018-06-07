Teen shot with pellet gun makes shocking recovery

More
A metal pellet entered his right temple and lodged in his brain.
9:13 | 07/06/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Teen shot with pellet gun makes shocking recovery

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56399488,"title":"Teen shot with pellet gun makes shocking recovery","duration":"9:13","description":"A metal pellet entered his right temple and lodged in his brain.","url":"/US/video/teen-shot-pellet-gun-makes-shocking-recovery-56399488","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.