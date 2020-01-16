Transcript for Teen threatened with eviction from grandparents’ home

Board is sympathetic and nobody passmore reacting to that H await letter telling her that her orphaned grandson. Must be Al buying this summer it's amazing how one rule is more important than one person's life. The fifteen year old lost both his parents two weeks apart while living in California. We didn't plan sweeting go out all of a sudden one day and say hey let's have clay kill himself and analysts have Bonnie died and we'll take colony. And to heck with. A chilly. But certainly it was please. Calling Cleve Oz grandparents live in a 55 plus community. When they opened their doors to their grandson. At the gardens at willow creek in Prescott. He's no danger to the old people that live here. And I'm sorry I think most of them that are lip and offer all people. H a wave letter to the past wars it says the board of must balance the interests of all parties involved. Not just slip house mores. Just seems so. Parlance. That even though. We explained our whole situation and everything they still. It has to be the rule. That dictates everything it can't be. You know someone's life in this grandmother left was strong words for that HO way I stepped in things that I find answers and you people. But boy you're for they each await tells us again this someone living here can be is nineteen. They also say they don't and forces ruled it could set HL way up. For legal trouble. In Prescott Nicole grade ABC fifteen Arizona.

