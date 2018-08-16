Transcript for Teen who vanished 5 years ago reemerges, telling police she's safe, happy

Finally Paul was fourteen years old when she went missing leaving her parents and loved ones asked the question. Where did she get out well five years later she's been located and that helped but many are asking why is she leaned in the first place. It was just a shock we've spent five years wondering what happened way. Where'd she go in recent weeks Emily Paul contacted her family or a letter. That letter prompting law enforcement to reach out in an video asking Connolly to verify if she safe. That's doing the FaceBook video we're hopeful we hear from are pretty soon. Obviously several weeks went by. The video got her attention she called BCS Owens told them she lives. Captain daft and directed her to a local police station officials there verifying her identity and skating she safe and healthy. Paul's location is not being disclosed by law enforcement but we can confirm she is not in the state of Florida. While she's not home yet family members are happy to hear she's OK I am over the min soon as she's alive I have spent the past five years we all have. Hoping praying dreaming wishing you name it just an a she was okay her family has one message. I love you we also have you so myTouch. And no matter how much time goes by no matter what happens what has happened we will always be here for you. There's no word yet on if she plans to return to bay county but family members are hopeful that she'll come home soon. Reporting in Panama City slickers feel news thirteen.

