Transcript for Teenage girl killed by stray bullet in restaurant parking lot

No parent should ever get that phone call 234 in the morning that your son or your daughter. Has died because of gone by. A sixteen year old student on Alvarez Hernandez shot to death over the weekend police now looking forward he'll. It was 2:45 AM Sunday we're told on the was with friends in the parking lot of up popular 984 aero squadron restaurant. When detectives say a fight between two groups of men breaks out one man goes to a car to get a gun. That's what he grabbed the firearm in just began shooting at the crowd when they heard the gunshots they all ran. On it was struck anyway. It turns out detectives say no one ever called 911. Instead someone drove the teen to Paul better general in Hialeah nearly ten miles away where she was pronounced dead. Relatives now morning at this funeral home detectives interviewing this Whitney's back at the scene they asked we blur space. At this point they still don't have leads and need the public's help. We know there was a lot of people there that we have come from so far. So somebody has to have seen something.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.