Transcript for Teenager charged in Austin mass shooting

A high school student is now be second suspect under arrest in Saturday's mass shooting in Austin, Texas. The seventeen year old is charged as an adult with aggravated assault the gunfire left one person dead and thirteen others injured the other suspect is only identified as juvenile. Police don't yet. Have a mode. A chemical fire and explosion described as catastrophic. Could burn for a days in northern Illinois. Overnight flames and smoke still filling beer over facility near the Wisconsin border in Brockton. Officials are cautioning anyone within three miles of that planned to Wear a mask as protection from the fumes which contain lead and nitrogen. An evacuation order remains in place within a mile of that facility the cost of the cause of that blast has not been determined.

