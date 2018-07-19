Transcript for Teen's arm severed by boulder at beach, officials say

Panic and chaos at a normally serene beach as a helicopter touches down at emerald they. Firefighters trying to help a fifteen year old boy smashed by a boulder at a popular Laguna Beach hang out I assumed that he was dead. Because. Everything got real silent and sounder. And then you see a helicopter. Tonya Lille Lugo says she was climbing in the same spot just minutes before the teen was crushed. She took this video of the aftermath I felt his mom and she was crying he none of these leases looking very panic stricken in the firefighters say the teen was scaling steep cliff when not boulder fell. The size of a media and a large size cooler. Came down on his right arm they say his arm was severed by the rock and his leg was badly injured. Even getting him to safety was a dangerous task as crews used airbags to hoist the boulder off the boy. Lugo says the teen was climbing with a friend who saw it all. Very traumatized. Very traumatized he does the very sad and scared and shocked. A grave warning for any want heading to the beach this summer.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.