Transcript for Teens arrested for using Tinder to rob victims

A lesson to think twice before you possibly swiped right. It. Doesn't help us as a society to just. Fresh over it ignore these things that are happening. This week San Jose police announced the arrests of five people who'd they say were responsible for an alleged robbery and carjacking ring. The suspects ranging in age from fifteens in nineteen used a fake Tinder profile to date their victims. Now with economic emotions on logic. So I knew and when demolition takes over the logic is really suffering hit and I'd like dig the consequences of not be logical could be deadly. During a two week stretch in March police say at least eleven men were beaten and robbed or carjacked at knife point. Typically in the late evening hours on secluded streets near parks the victim supposedly thought they were meeting with someone named Becky your Victoria for a date. It I texting from that they know an unknown man are asking for Lincoln I stealing things Emerson thing it is not Chad acutely right now. And if they don't provides an mainly it's like yeah. It has it been all right now. Police say a break in the case came when a detective found surveillance footage of the suspects in why the areas where the alleged crimes took place. All of them were arrested and booked into either the county jail or juvenile hall on multiple charges. As juicy cyber security expert on May have been off but says people should always use common sense when meeting up with someone for the first time. Make sure that somebody else knows about that family friends. And it should be even better if that person within you know the vicinity of of the medium term just in case something happened. A step from the virtual world into real life now a little more daunting for some. In San Jose Chris when ABC 7 NEWS.

