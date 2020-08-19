Transcript for 2 teens charged in killing of Anisa Scott

Eleven year old that this is Scott lost her life to a bullet. And both sixteen year old Andre Brown nineteen year old Perry on carry on are charged in her killing he has been out on bail. There's not heard from Ryan's. He also wasn't Scott director going to return Huber authorities say carry on and brown had guns in their laps. When a should be Tahoe with the eleven year old is a passenger. Was fired upon court records state seven or eight gunshots were fired and records say. Driver Perry on carry on was told to turn again so Andre Brown could fire again. Authorities say this is the parking lot where they discovered eleven year old and this is Scott critically wounded. With her hysterical loved ones as for the alleged killers authorities say they were long gone. Ultimately in Columbia county. And they say on that same after noon. Those suspects. Were at eight firing range videotaping themselves with their guns. I think the amount of bail does it has requested is. Mind boggling Lehigh hate. What a court commissioner decides the risks involved with these two teams are also high. Carry guns bailed 2000001. Point five million for sixteen year old brown. Who by Wisconsin law faces a homicide charge as an adult because his alleged act is so serious. In Madison Tony galli 27 news.

