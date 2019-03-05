Transcript for 2 teens saved after rip current carries them out to sea

Which are now to our miracle at C two teenagers became stranded off the coast of Florida. They were praying for rested after they got help arrived from a boat with a heavenly name. This morning a miracle at CI this crackdowns like god please don't want dispute and like. I still wants to multifamily in. For Tyler Smith and Heather browned they're fun day at the beach near Jacksonville Florida began just like any out there when they decided to swim to a sandbar the football pick and soccer ball and. We sees people send out the sand bar. And we like Hannah it's pretty cool it's it's not that far from this source we stars synopsis and barred to go check it out and we got a little. Courageous and decided some will more. The high school seniors were unaware they were swimming it's great into a dangerous rip current. Smith and brown were carried two miles into the ocean crying out for help and praying. About thirty minutes later their prayers were answered in the form of a 53 foot yacht named Ayman they pull me up Heather pullen made there it pull me to decide and she said page you know the name of the vote and I said. Now with the name and she said and then and that's that's united that's not repent and current captain of mom and in a screw it just set sail to New Jersey when they spotted the teens in the water off Delray Beach. It and it life jackets on and they're treading water. Both of them are barely keeping their heads above water that time there's. No doubt that it wasn't him that despite. Plucked an eye out water with the boat in the Cayman.

