Transcript for Temperatures will be in the 90s across most of the country Monday

That's a closer look now your Monday morning whether. A while fire forced mandatory evacuations in Santa Clarita California overnight the fire exploded to more than 11100 acres in just hours. Dry windy conditions are fueling the fires spread. Oppressive heat could fuel more wildfires this afternoon the feels like temperature will be in the ninety's across most of the country today. Here's a closer look at today's highest. Nine the New York 94 in Chicago where it's the hottest start to summer assists 2012. And triple digits in Phoenix.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.