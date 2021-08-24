Tennessee emergency official: ‘Devastation is hard to fathom’

ABC News’ Linsey Davis speaks with Tennessee Emergency Management Agency Director Patrick Sheehan about the state’s catastrophic flooding after 17 inches of rainfall.
4:21 | 08/24/21

Transcript for Tennessee emergency official: ‘Devastation is hard to fathom’

