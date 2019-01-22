Tentative deal reached in LA teachers' strike

This is a historic agreement," Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said.
0:34 | 01/22/19

Video Transcript
Transcript for Tentative deal reached in LA teachers' strike
And I'm proud to announce the pending approval. By the teachers. Who represented by UQA and education professionals. And the board of education and we have an agreement. That will allow our teachers to go back to work on their campuses. Tomorrow they this is a good agreement. It is a historic agreement. It gets to lower class sizes. It gets the proper supports that. To community based schools. Special adult. Expanding green space and the list goes on and these folks will be able to Ito that even more.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

