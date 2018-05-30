Tesla on Autopilot crashes into parked police car

The crash adds to the fast-growing list of recent autopilot-involved accidents.
0:26 | 05/30/18

Another Tesla sedan has been involved in a crash while in auto pilot mode the driver suffered minor injuries when his car slammed into a parked police cruiser. In Laguna Beach in Orange County California leaving both vehicles with substantial damage this is the latest in a series of accidents involving tests lives in auto pilot. Including a deadly crash in March Tesla has warned drivers to stay alert to not to rely solely on the self driving feature entirely.

