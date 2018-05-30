Transcript for Tesla on Autopilot crashes into parked police car

Another Tesla sedan has been involved in a crash while in auto pilot mode the driver suffered minor injuries when his car slammed into a parked police cruiser. In Laguna Beach in Orange County California leaving both vehicles with substantial damage this is the latest in a series of accidents involving tests lives in auto pilot. Including a deadly crash in March Tesla has warned drivers to stay alert to not to rely solely on the self driving feature entirely.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.