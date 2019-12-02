Transcript for Tesla's Autopilot blamed by driver for accident, police say

This Tesla model X is in the police town looking rather beat up the owner says the car's auto pilot. Forced tinted jumped the curb on Sunday and mow down several signs before coming to a muddy stop along route one in North Brunswick. You can still see bits and pieces of the Tesla along the northbound side of this New Jersey highway whether to oral Pilar not. You're still responsible for your actions and the actions of your vehicle thankfully no injuries were reported no summons issued the owner from Hamilton New Jersey claims. He was un able to regain control of his own car. The system was used in and environment that wasn't anywhere near ideal. It did something the driver did not expect or want it to the driver in those seconds. Tried to correct it and then there's an accident. Tesla issued this response quote a driver can easily override auto pilot by lightly touching the steering wheel or breaks. Moreover the brace seven independent bypass circuit that cuts power to the motor no matter what the auto pilot computer group. Blasts I think at this point I would still let myself to the driving as Smart as a car might be I think self drive time mistrust systems. They're the future. But they're not quite the present. The auto pilot system was launched a much fanfare and skepticism four years ago. Since then Tesla says they are not aware of any instance in which the brains of the car refused to relinquish control. Back to the driver. In New Jersey Lucy Yang channel seven Eyewitness News.

