Texas family seeks medical flight funding to save their baby girl

More
A Texas family is hoping for a miracle today in the form of funding to fly their critically ill baby daughter home from Mexico for a medical procedure.
1:28 | 07/19/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Texas family seeks medical flight funding to save their baby girl

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56690675,"title":"Texas family seeks medical flight funding to save their baby girl","duration":"1:28","description":"A Texas family is hoping for a miracle today in the form of funding to fly their critically ill baby daughter home from Mexico for a medical procedure.","url":"/US/video/texas-family-seeks-medical-flight-funding-save-baby-56690675","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.