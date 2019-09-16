Transcript for Texas girl dies after contracting brain-eating amoeba

A ten year old girl from Texas has died after contracting a rare brain eating a Meebo while swimming in a river over Labor Day weekend Lily a font. Died this morning after she was put into a medically induced coma in the hospital in Houston. After Labor Day she came down with a headache and fever after swimming in a river. Near her home and her condition quickly worsened doctors say of the 145. People infected with the same type of the Nevis since 1962. Only four of them have survived.

