Transcript for Texas hospital awaits patients

And a search and rescue efforts get started first responders in Texas are making their way to try to help those in need our Matt Gutman is that Crist is southeast Texas hospital in Beaumont Texas. And that what are the staff and there are preparing for now. They're preparing for an influx of patients and four of them I know are going to be very very young they're nick you patients just born creamy very tiny and actually sitting out an ambulance. From this hospital to go pick them up from Lake Charles. Apparently they have power issues they have all sorts of issues and in order to ensure that these kids get the best. Care possible they decided to bring them here two Krista saint Elizabeth hospital where we have power and Diane. Tropical storm and now the little tropical storm know the cause a tremendous amount of trouble here in this part a taxes and that was based in that city year ago and this whole area was flooded the net to move the emergency room. All the way upstairs and we take you inside actually because right now. There aren't patients normally we would respect hip up and we would agree we always respect tip but there's nobody here right now I can see it's. Clean the empty but basically this is where patients coming in would go it's been very quiet overnight. Right now they're just dealing with it. Administrative stuff and waiting for these additional patients to come in again. There's still a massive amount of assessment going on across Texas and Louisiana and that. Border area where we are which it was not very far from the eye of the storm but. Bruce really on the dry side of the storm so we did see a tremendous amount of rain didn't see how windy it was. Extraordinarily powerful for a long period of time so what we saw our. Gusts of wind a were powerful but if that sustained wind power for hours that. Cries things loose buildings houses. Ripped trees from the ground we did you silly that near orange were kick your Carol for a was. Just ahead of me. But again not the kind of destruction certainly that we've seen on the Louie is Louisiana side of the border. And not the kind of moisture and flooding that we saw during hurricane Harvey Diane. Never looking at a video now Beaumont Texas still no joke the winds that they got hit with but so glad to hear him that it was better than expected Matt thank you.

