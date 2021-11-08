Transcript for Texas hospital turns to overflow tents as delta variant fuels surge in COVID-19 cases

Overflowed tents are now being set up outside LBJ hospital in Houston Texas a site we thought we'd seen the last of a new CBC forecast says Kobe hospital is agents could quadruple by Labor Day to more than 33000. Mission today. This is health care workers are already overwhelmed with patients Marcus Moore has the latest. This morning the delta bearing its surging across parts of the south you're just seeing this firestorm. Across the south that's basically picking off anyone who's under Erickson made it's a significant percentage now are going into hospitals and going into our ECUs overflow tents erected in Houston. At the north Texas the region delta only two pediatric icu beds. These are not just for drove a car wrecks in any thing else if your child needs icu and a little later. Denying nineteen counting area. We have to. After banning mass mandates across the state. Texas governor Greg Abbott now asking hospitals to stop nonemergency surgeries to make room for Kobe patience. Nobody else understands what it's like to work in an icu right now. The countless death that we're seeing or not making a difference anymore. I feel like we've lost this fight. And now concern is growing about what this means for other. Unvaccinated children as they head back to school in Dallas the school district define governor rabbits orders officially bowling Automask mandate Tuesday. There are consequences for whatever actions you take and I'd rather take that consequence than hand. Health of students and staff and families. Our home our mind a similar scene in Florida. The White House now looking into using federal cope with relief funds to help pay Florida teachers. After governor dissent has threatened to withhold salaries of school officials who back to mask mandate this is doctor Anthony felt she joins the second largest teachers union. Now calling for a vaccine mandate for educators. I'm gonna live set some people on this but I think we should we've had 6151000. Plus. Gets and we arena major surge now as we're going into the pool into the school's season this is very serious business. And Diane this morning you can see the overflow tennis that they've set up outside LBJ hospital they prepared this for. The influx of patients that could be coming over the next few weeks and into the future and a gives you a sense. But just how quickly this virus has been spreading in the strain it has put on hospitals there is one county in the southern part of the state. Where they have seen hospitalizations increased more than 400%. In the past thirty days. It's Diana. Grant Marcus Moore in Houston Texas forest Marcus thank you. A let's bring in emergency physician an ABC's medical contributor doctor Darian saddened for more on this doctor Sutton. Thanks so much for being here first I just get your reaction what do you think seeing these overflow tents being set up in Houston. And hearing the CDC now say Kobe hospitalizations could quadruple by Labor Day. It's frustrating to be honest with you because honestly what we know now is that these vaccines prevent hospitalizations. And death sentences he flu vaccination rates it's state suffer from these are occasions what sequential pollution and death rates are increasing. All I look at it all I see is preventable disease. That some schools in Florida and Texas are going against their own governors and maintaining. Mask mandates despite threats to their salaries. Keeping masks are needed in the classroom to keep kids safe. Absolutely so I was approached this discussion with the understanding that everyone has the main goal of getting kids in school and keeping them bearish and we understand that outrageous cost school closures and mitigation efforts like masking indoors and vaccinated all of those who are eligible. Decreases owl creek so bottom line is it what have school's in session during an ongoing pandemic. We must have a plant and that is now asking indoors and mitigating its much as possible and fascinating all of the change it backs needed. That doctor vowed she has joined the second largest teachers union now calling for a vaccine mandate for educators. What are your thoughts on that will kind of an impact do you think that would hop on potential outbreaks in schools. I think that fascinating all of those who are eligible will decrease operates as much as we've seen no way in other states that continue to comply with these vaccinations as well as in terms of hostile relations for example hospital employees and vaccination rates are incredibly high and we can see that we're preventing outbreaks couldn T even know where I'd be exposed how one also emphasize the importance of patients when one is making medical decisions about their health like getting vaccinated but we have to acknowledge that we have a method to prevent hostile relations and desks and we can no longer and should no longer put the lives of those were vaccinated on hold while we await the decisions of those who qualify but remain unvaccinated. It's really it's just really at this point it's sad that it's gotten to this point we'll likely see continued changes in the future terms mandates Wallace axis of the community like dining sports and travel. And a CDC advisory panel is expected to meet again on Friday to discuss the possibility of booster shots. For people who are severely in you know compromise so what do you think will come of that and you think the general public will end up needing booster shots to. So right now there is no indication that the general public needs a booster shot these vaccines are continuing to prove effective as secret to read and those who require hospitalizations and deaths remained below 1001%. This club cause that number it's really important to us when compared the rate of those who are infected and not vaccinated to require legislation should above 18%. So that extraordinary gaffe points at the power of these vaccines and preventing hospitalizations. And deaths now are that small rate the rate it seems that though the predominant group of patients who get vaccinated and subsequently get called an eighteen and while I the breakthrough. Are over the age of 65. And or immune compromised. During his upcoming meetings and more unpacked to try to figure out if -- third shop would be beneficial to this high risk groups but we also taken to a fact that there are many people around the world that are desperate for the first shots so we have to think about Aqua people were getting her third shot some of our citizens when some people are eating gotten a first. Rights act of Daron Sutton always great to have you thank you. Thank you.

