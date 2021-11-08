-
Now Playing: Delta variant overwhelms hospitals in Texas
-
Now Playing: Pediatric COVID-19 cases on the rise as kids head back to school
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live: Texas hospital turns to overflow tents amid delta variant surge
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live: CDC says COVID-19 hospitalizations could quadruple by Labor Day
-
Now Playing: Broward County school board votes to keep mask mandate, defying Gov. Ron DeSantis
-
Now Playing: Our favorite Chris Hemsworth moments for his birthday
-
Now Playing: Cuomo's accusers speak out after his resignation speech
-
Now Playing: New forecast shows COVID-19 hospitalizations could quadruple by Labor Day
-
Now Playing: Family breaks silence after 2 basketball coaches charged with murder
-
Now Playing: Family of man killed over loud music seeks justice
-
Now Playing: Changing lives by listening
-
Now Playing: Tropical Storm Fred forms near Puerto Rico
-
Now Playing: AMC to allow cryptocurrency as payment from moviegoers
-
Now Playing: Senate passes $3.5 trillion budget resolution
-
Now Playing: How Cuomo's resignation could impact legal proceedings
-
Now Playing: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announces resignation
-
Now Playing: Cuomo announces his resignation following sexual harassment allegations
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Tues, Aug 10, 2021