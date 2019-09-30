Transcript for Texas jury deliberating fate of Amber Guyger

All right now like jury taxes is deliberating the fate of the Dallas police officer who fatally shot her on the armed neighbor. Closing arguments in the murder trial of amber Geiger wrapped up this afternoon Geiger last week testified that she mistook about the Jean's apartment for her own. After a long shift in believed he was a burglar. Prosecutors today called daggers claims absurd and garbage saying she should've known. She was in the wrong apartment.

