Transcript for Texas man shoots ex-wife 4 times on day of child custody hearing

Our home district and cannot return regularly we don't know what what exactly is going on his ring weapons plants are. Well we do know is what he's. People more at 3:8 this morning the sheriff's office says ear and right and his girlfriend went to his ex wife's home. Cut off for power broke in through the back window and shot her four times surveillance video shows the two heading toward the house on memorial crossing. And running a wait two minutes later. The divorced couple's four children ranging in ages from five to twelve were asleep inside. That guy's going to be. Crazy can live for refusing killer mother municipal. Court records showed the former couple is scheduled for a child custody hearing today. That obviously did not happening. Andrea Wright was taken to the hospital to undergo surgery. Or her gunshot wounds he Aaron Wright was arrest those close injury SA ax had been harassing her for quite some time. She called police to her home numerous times over the last 3 months evening getting a temporary restraining order last year. But a judge denied the motion to make it permanent in November. Yeah I think that's a problem that's that's our judicial system unfortunately. Can kings of these changes. You know to keep people like that away from him. From. Knows we'll violent person.

